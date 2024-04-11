KTZ reveals TITR opportunities for foreign ambassadors at annual meeting

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company had an annual meeting with the foreign diplomats missions to discuss the issues of development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the company’s press service.

Those attending the event were ambassadors of more than 30 foreign countries, the representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The meeting participants were briefed about the results of the TITR development, prospects for international cooperation, and the results of Kazakhstan’s railway industry in 2023.

The company reported that the container transit through the territory of Kazakhstan has increased by 4.7 times in 10 years. Last year, the volume of transit transportations hit 27 million tons, which became the highest indicator in the company’s history.

Meanwhile, in 2023, the volume of cargo transported through the TITR increased almost 2fold against 2022 and made around 2.8 million tons. The volume of cargo transportation along the TITR is projected at 4 million tons in 2024, and at 10 million tons in a mid-term outlook.

The company currently works on strengthening the TITR’s "soft and hard infrastructure" to improve the quality of logistics services both in the territory of Kazakhstan and abroad. The implementation of major infrastructure and investment projects is underway.

World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan Andrei Mikhnev emphasized that the analysis made by the WB, provided possible solutions that will help triple the present volume of cargo transportations on TITR.