KTZ, RR agreed on boosting transportation between Kazakhstan and Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Askar Mamin met today with new head of JSC Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov.

The meeting agenda included the issues of further mutually beneficial cooperation in transport and logistics. In particular, the parties agreed on increasing traffic volume between the two countries and enhancement of transit via common transport corridors. Mamin and Belozerov discussed also the development of a new transport direction North-South through Iran to Turkmenistan and Asia-Europe corridor. The parties exchanged also views on further cooperation within the establishment of the United Transport and Logistics Company, KTZ press service says.