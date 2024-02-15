EN
    14:25, 15 February 2024 | GMT +6

    KTZ to purchase 194 locomotives this year

    Photo: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

    Kazakhstan’s railway operator KazakhTemirZholy is eyeing the purchase of 364 in the next two years, the county’s transport minister Marat Karabayev said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Last year, KTZ purchased 119 locomotives. 194 more locomotives are to be obtained this year, said Karabayev during the plenary session of the Senate of parliament.

    By 2025, the company’s fleet is set to be replenished with 245 more locomotives, thus fully addressing the issue with a shortage of locomotives.

    Earlier, the minister stated the need for repairs at the country’s railway stations.

