KTZ to sell 21 assets in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy is planning to sell 21 assets in 2017. President of KTZ Kanat Alpysbayev said it at the Investor Day in Almaty.

According to him, the company has been assigned to drastically improve and expand business environment, for which KTZ plans to sell a group of its companies.

These are namely the plants manufacturing railway vehicles and equipment, the assets in cargo and passenger transportations as well as transport-logistics, non-core and auxiliary assets.

In 2017, KTZ plans to sell its 21 assets.

The company plans also to sell Aktau International Sea Trade Port and several regional airports which have been under trust management of JSC NC KTZ.

“We expect that Kazakhstani and foreign investors will actively join the country’s privatization programme,” said Alpysbayev and expressed confidence that the measures aimed at improvement of investment climate and development of business climate will contribute to the growth of SME’s share in Kazakhstan’s GDP.

As Alpysbayev said, at the first and the second stages of privatization, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy sold 21 assets worth 41.2bln tenge. 11 assets worth 24bln tenge were privatized in 2016.