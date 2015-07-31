Kuala Lumpur: Beijing to host 24th Winter Olympic Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Olympic Committee voted for Beijing to host the 24th Winter Olympic Games and 13th Paralympic Games at the sitting in Kuala Lumpur.

Thus, the attention of all the sports fans will be drawn to the capital city of China from February 4 through February 20, 2022.

It is expected that about 3000 athletes from more than 80 world countries will take part in the games. 98 sets of medals will be up for grabs at the Games.

Official bids for hosting the 24 th Olympic Games were received during the year of 2013. As a result, there are only two last cities standing competing for the right to host the Games: Beijing and Almaty.

Chinese capital city can become the first city to host the Summer Olympic Games and Winter Olympic Games. Beijing already has enough experience in organizing sports events at the highest level, so there is no doubt the Games will be a success.

As earlier reported, the 22 nd Olympic Games were held in Sochi (Russia), and the 23 rd Olympic Games will be held in Pyeongchang (South Korea) in 2018.