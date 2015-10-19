Kuala-Lumpur to host 3rd JTEC session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Malaysia Daniyar Sarekenov met with Deputy Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country Honourable Dato' Sri Reezal Merican bin Naina Merican on October 16, 2015 in the city of Putrajaya, Kazinform has learnt from the MFA press service.

The parties shared views on the state and prospects of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats. D.Sarekenov and R.M.Naina Merican focused on the measures of implementation of an agreement on promotion of bilateral relations to the level of "all-round cooperation" reached following an official visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak to Astana on May-22-24, 2014. The Kazakh Ambassador and Malaysian Vice FM agreed to activate bilateral interaction within the Joint Trade-Economic Committee and on coordination of efforts on holding the 3rd session of the JTEC in H1 2016. In the context of multilateral diplomacy, Sarekenov and Naina Merican discussed the interaction between Astana and Kuala-Lumpur at the global arena and within the international organizations. The issues of Malaysia's participation in Astana EXPO-2017 and possible support of Kazakhstan's candidacy for the UNSC 2017-2018 non-permanent membership by Malaysian side were discussed. The parties touched upon also Malaysia's accession to the activity of the Islamic Food Security Organization. The Malaysian side confirmed its readiness to promote these issues. The Kazakh diplomat paid special attention to the importance of Malaysia's support of Kazakhstan's initiative on adoption of the Universal Declaration on Nuclear-Weapon-Free World outlined at the UNGA's 70th session in New York. R.M. Naina Merikan confirmed its position on full support of the draft declaration voiced earlier by Kuala-Lumpur and informed of consideration of the issue in possible co-authorship with Malaysia.