Kuandyk Bishimbayev named Minister of National Economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov introduced today new Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev to the Ministry's staff.

K.Bishimbayev was born on April 11, 1980. In 1999 he graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management majoring in International Economic Relations. In 2001, he graduated from the Management and Business School at the George Washington University (USA) with Master of Business Administration degree under the Bolashak Presidential Scholarship Program. In 2002, he graduated from the M. Dulati Taraz State University majoring in Law.

WORK EXPERIENCE

2001 - 2002 – Chief Manager at JSC Kazakhstan Development Bank.



August 2002 - March 2003 – Head of Functional Analysis Unit at the Budget Policy and Planning Department, Deputy Head of Investment Planning and Analysis Unit at the Strategic Planning and Investment Policy Department of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning.



2003 - 2005 –occupied the managerial positions at the JSC National Innovation Fund, JSC Marketing and Analytical Research Center and Ordabassy Corporation.



2005 - 2006 – Advisor to the Minister of Economy and Budget Planning of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



2006 - 2007 – Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



2007 - 2008 – Vice Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



2008 - 2010 – Head of Social Economic Monitoring Department at the President’s Executive Office.



2010 - 2011 – Vice Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



2011 - 2013 – Deputy Chairman of Board of JSC National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna.



On May 22, 2013 he was appointed the Chairman of Board at the JSC National Management Holding Baiterek .



