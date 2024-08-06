Kuandyk Bishimbayev's case forwarded to Supreme Court of Kazakhstan

The case of Kuandyk Bishimbayev, the former Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, who was convicted of murdering his common-law wife, has now been sent to the Supreme Court of the country for further consideration. Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports that the case was transferred to a judge of the Supreme Court on August 5.

Following the appeal panel's decision to uphold the original sentence, Bishimbayev's lawyer, Nazken Kusainova, expressed her intention to once again appeal the verdict. According to her, Bishimbayev believes that the sentence is unlawful and is requesting a reclassification of his actions as intentional infliction of serious bodily harm resulting in death by negligence.

One more person involved in the Saltanat Nukenova murder case has expressed their intention to appeal the verdict. Bakhytzhan Baizhanov, who has been sentenced to four years, is now seeking acquittal on the grounds of insufficient evidence to prove his involvement in the alleged crime.

The Supreme Court will now review both appeals.

On November 9 of last year, Bishimbayev was taken into custody on charges of killing his spouse. Kuandyk Bishimbayev was sentenced to 24 years in a maximum security prison on May 13 by the court for the torturous and particularly vicious murder of his wife Saltanat Nukenova. His relative Bakhytzhan Baizhanov has been sentenced to four years in a medium security prison for concealing an especially serious crime.