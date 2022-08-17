EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:20, 17 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kuanysh Yergaliyev named vice minister of science and higher education of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kuanysh Yergaliyev was named the new vice minister of science and higher education of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    Kuanysh Yergaliyev was born in 1982 in East Kazakhstan region.

    He is a graduate of the Kazakh National Medical University, Tulane University, Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economic University, and Harvard University.

    In 2009 and 2014, he held different posts in the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Between 2019 and 2021, he was rector of Suleyman Demirel University.

    In June 2021 he was appointed as the vice minister of education and science.



    Фото: gov.kz




    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Education and Science Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!