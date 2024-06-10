Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev appointed Advisor to President of Kazakhstan

By a presidential decree, Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev has been appointed the Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University majoring in Applied Mathematics. Prior to this appointment, he was the Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Kazakhtelecom.

From 1998 to 2002, he helmed the IT Department at CJSC KazakhOil and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy RSE.

In 2002, he came to civil service sector with responsibility in informatization at the ministry of finance and the ministry of economy and budget planning.

In May 2004, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Informatization and Communications.

From February 2007 to March 2010, he was the Chairman of the Agency for Informatization and Communications.

In March 2015, he was appointed the Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Kazakhtelecom.