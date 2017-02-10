Kuat «Naiman» Khamitov announces date of the championship belt battle

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh MMA fighter Kuat Khamitov told about his fight for WBK title, Sports.kz reports.

"My next fight for WBK (World Ultimate fighting league) Champion's belt will take place on March 6th in Shanghai, China". Khamitov wrote on his page in social network.

It should be reminded, that last December Kuat "Naiman" Khamitov in his debut fight of Russian promotion Fight Nights Global 57 defeated Haji Rabadanov.