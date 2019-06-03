EN
    10:48, 03 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kukushin advances into Roland Garros men's doubles 1/4 final

    PARIS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin playing in a pair with Belgian Joran Vliegen has progressed into the ¼ final of Roland Garros tournament, Kazinform reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

    In the third round, Kukushkin and Vliegen defeated Federico Delbonis-Guillermo Duran duo - 2:6, 7:6 (7:5), 6:4.

    Kukushkin and Vliegen will hold their next match against Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

