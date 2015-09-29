Kukushkin advanced into 2nd round of ATP tournament in Kuala Lumpur

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin advanced into the second round of the ATP tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Vesti.kz informs.

Kukushkin faced 20-year-old Ramkumar Ramanathan from India in the first round and won the match with the final score 6:2, 6:2. It should be noted Kukushkin is ranked 48 th in the ATP rankings and Ramanathan is ranked 218 th.

In the second round, M. Kukushkin will play against 25-year-old Moldavian tennis player Radu Albot who advanced into the round by beating 24 th player in the ATP rankings Viktor Troicki.