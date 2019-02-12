EN
    13:19, 12 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Kukushkin advances to second round of ATP Rotterdam

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin faced the Netherlands' Robin Haase in the first round of the 2019 ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Scoring 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in the one-and-a-half-hour match, Kukushkin outplayed Haase.

    The Kazakhstani athlete will further play against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (World's No.12) or Bosnian Damir Džumhur (World's No.56).

    The tournament in Rotterdam will end on February 17.

