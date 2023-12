ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan and his gentlemen's doubles partner Radu Albot of Moldova have crashed out of the Wimbledon 2015, Sports.kz reports.

In the first-round match Kukushkin and Albot were eliminated by Polish Mariusz Fyrstenberg and Mexican Santiago Gonzalez in three straight sets 4-6, 3-6, 4-6.