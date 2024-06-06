Kukushkin and Popko advance at ATP Challengers in UK, Croatia

Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan advanced to the ATP Challenger Tour quarterfinals in Surbiton, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).

World No. 136 Mikhail Kukushkin defeated British qualifier Paul Jubb ranked 308th in the second round with a score of 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. Kukushkin will face another local tennis player, Billy Harris, in the quarterfinals.

World No. 244 Dmitry Popko had a successful start at the ATP Challenger in Zagreb. In the first set, the Kazakhstani ultimately prevailed over Argentine Renzo Olivo ranked 274th with a score of 6-7, 6-2, 7-5. In the next round, Popko will play with Croatian Dino Prižmić.

Recall that the ATP Challenger Tour with a purse of $125,000 kicked off in Surbiton on 5 June 2024.