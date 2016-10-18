Kukushkin and Robert advance at 2016 VTB Kremlin Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin and French Stephane Robert reached the second round of the men's doubles event at the 2016 VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh-French duo eliminated Italian Paolo Lorenzi and Argentinian Guido Pella in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round.



Kukushkin and Robert needed 1 h 20 min to stun the opponents.



In the second-round match they will face either third-seeded Argentinian Guillermo Duran and Polish Mariusz Fyrstenberg or Austrian Julian Knowle and Jurgen Melzer.