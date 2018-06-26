EN
    19:33, 26 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Kukushkin beats Aussie at the start of Eastbourne International

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin (World №90) has qualified for the second round of the Eastbourne International in the UK, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Scoring 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 32, our compatriot defeated Australian Alex de Minaur (77).

    The opponents' head-to-head record is now 1-1.

    In the Round of 16, Kukushkin will face Spanish David Ferrer, who reached the final of the French Open in 2013.

     

