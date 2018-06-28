EN
    09:42, 28 June 2018

    Kukushkin beats Ferrer, sneaks into Eastbourne quarterfinal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan eased into the ATP Eastbourne 2018 quarterfinal, Kazinform reports. 

    Kukushkin stunned Spanish David Ferrer in straight sets 6-2, 6-0. The Kazakhstani needed 1 hour and 18 minutes to earn the quarterfinal berth at the Nature Valley International in Eastbourne.

    In the quarterfinal Kukushkin will face British Kyle Edmund who stunned former world №1 Andy Murray.

