    09:23, 27 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kukushkin crashes out of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №88 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan crashed out of the first round of the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    Greek wildcard Stefanos Tsitsipas, 19, stunned the 30-year-old Kukushkin in a three-set match 6-2, 6-7, 6-3. The Greek tennis player is ranked 82nd in the world.

    In the next round Tsitsipas will face German Philipp Kohlschreiber.

    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $2,5 million.

