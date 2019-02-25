Kukushkin loses in Open 13 Provence final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Having lost in the final match of the Open 13 Provence (Marseille, France), Kazakhstan's No.1 tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin failed to win the second title in his career, SPORTINFORM reports.

In the deciding match of the tournament, 31-year-old Kukushkin (World's 50th) lost to 12th-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece scoring 7-5, 7-6 (7/5). The match lasted 1 hour 58 minutes.

This has been the second title of Stefanos Tsitsipas as he sensationally defeated Roger Federer at the Australian Open in January 2019. For Mikhail Kukushkin, it has been the fourth final.