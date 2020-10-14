EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:42, 14 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Kukushkin loses St. Petersburg Open men’s singles first round

    None
    None
    SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin lost to Serbian Miomir Kecmanović at St. Petersburg Open, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    The first round of the men’s singles between Kukushkin and Kecmanović resulted in the latter’s victory in straight sets 3:6, 6(7):7(9).

    Kukushkin hit three aces, made three double faults, and saved 2 break points out of 5 he faced
    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!