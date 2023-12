ASTANA. KAZINFORM Croatian Marin Čilić won over Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin in five sets of the U.S. Open-2015 third round - 6:7(5:7), 7:6(7:1), 6:3, 6:7(3:7), 6:1, SportExpress informs.

In the next round the World No 9 seed will play against the winner of Jérémy Chardy (France) - David Ferrer (Spain) fight.