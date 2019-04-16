Kukushkin moves up in ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Association of Tennis Professionals has updated its ranking of the best players.

Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin has moved up two spots and now ranks 42nd, Kazinform reports citing the National Olympic Committee.



Alexander Bublik retains the 100th position, Alexander Nedovyesov is the 190th, Denis Yevseyev is the 310th and Dmitry Popko is the 620th.



Serbian player Novak Djokovic tops the ranking. Spanish player Rafael Nadal is the second and Alexander Zverev from Germany stands the third.