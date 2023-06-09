EN
    17:54, 09 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US

    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin has advanced to the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger event in Tyler, Texas, US, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan defeated Marc Polmans of Australia, the tournament’s 4th seed, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the second-round match.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on Japanese Yuta Shimizu, ranked 256th in the world, in the quarterfinal of the Tyler Challenger.


