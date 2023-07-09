EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:35, 09 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament semis in US

    None
    Photo: Sports.kz.
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin reached the semifinal of the ATP Challenger 75 tennis event in Bloomfield Hills, US, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Kukushkin, ranked 262nd in the world, defeated American Denis Kudla, the world's 180th tennis player, 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinal match at the Bloomfield Hills Challenger. The match lasted for one hour and 18 minutes.

    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan is to take on another American Tennys Sandgren in the semifinal of the tennis tournament.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!