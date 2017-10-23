EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:21, 23 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Kukushkin, Popko rise in ATP rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has issued an updated version of its rankings, Sports.kz reports.

    The top-3 remains unchanged, with Rafael Nadal at the top and Roger Federer and Andy Murray on the second and third places, respectively.

    Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin climbed 4 lines to the 82nd place, while Alexander Bublik lost four, becoming the 111th. Dmitry Popko continues to rise, in the latest version of ATP rankings he occupies the 178th place.

     

    Sport Tennis
