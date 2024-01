ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin defeated Serbian Laslo Djere in the second round of the ATP tournament in Pune, India, SPORTINFORM reports.

As a result of the strenuous match, Kukushkin won in two sets (7-5, 7-6).

In the quarterfinals, the Kazakh athlete will face US Open 2017 finalist Kevin Anderson from South Africa.