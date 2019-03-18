EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:37, 18 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kukushkin reached ATP Challenger Finals

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin has qualified into the ATP Challenger (U.S.) finals with a $162,480 prize fund, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation website.

    At the final stage, Kukushkin lost to Italian Matteo Berrettini in three sets - 6:3, 6:7(6), 6:7(2).

    Prior to the finals, Kukushkin defeated Italian Salvatore Caruzo, Chilean Nicolás Jarry, Belarusian Ilya Ivashka and Chun Hsin Tseng from Chinese Taipei.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!