15:37, 18 March 2019 | GMT +6
Kukushkin reached ATP Challenger Finals
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin has qualified into the ATP Challenger (U.S.) finals with a $162,480 prize fund, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation website.
At the final stage, Kukushkin lost to Italian Matteo Berrettini in three sets - 6:3, 6:7(6), 6:7(2).
Prior to the finals, Kukushkin defeated Italian Salvatore Caruzo, Chilean Nicolás Jarry, Belarusian Ilya Ivashka and Chun Hsin Tseng from Chinese Taipei.