Kukushkin reached ATP Challenger Finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin has qualified into the ATP Challenger (U.S.) finals with a $162,480 prize fund, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation website.

At the final stage, Kukushkin lost to Italian Matteo Berrettini in three sets - 6:3, 6:7(6), 6:7(2).

Prior to the finals, Kukushkin defeated Italian Salvatore Caruzo, Chilean Nicolás Jarry, Belarusian Ilya Ivashka and Chun Hsin Tseng from Chinese Taipei.