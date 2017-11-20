Kukushkin remains only Kazakh man in ATP 100

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan retained the 74th spot in the updated ATP's rankings this week, Sports.kz reports.

Kukushkin remains to be the only man from Kazakhstan in the ATP top 100. Another Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik lost one spot and landed the 115th line of the rankings.



Spaniard Rafael Nadal is still world №1. Roger Federer of Switzerland is ranked 2nd. Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov climbed to the 3rd spot of the rankings after edging out David Goffin to win the ATP World Tour Finals in London.