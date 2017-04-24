Kukushkin rises in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The ATP has released the updated rankings of the world's best male players today, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin moved one spot up to the 76th spot of the rankings. Unlike Kukushkin, young talent Alexander Bublik also representing Kazakhstan lost eight spots and slid to №146.



Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the rankings dominated by British tennis star Andy Murray. Coming in second is Serb Novak Djokovic. Swiss Stan Wawrinka is ranked 3rd.