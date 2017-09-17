Kukushkin secure place for Kazakh team in 2018 Davis Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has defeated Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in a Davis Cup World Group play-off match held in Astana, reports Sports.kz.

The Kazakh national team leader won the first two sets scoring the same results 6:4, 6:4.

In the third set, a tough struggle ensued. The tennis players decided it in a tie-break game, in which Kukushkin turned out to be stronger again - 7:6 (2).

This resulted in the Kazakh athlete's confident win (6:4, 6:4, 7:6 (2)), owing to which Kazakhstan earned its place in the 2018 Davis Cup.