Kukushkin slots Kazakh team ahead in Davis Cup match vs. China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A second-round match of 2017 Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group I between Kazakh and Chinese teams has started in Astana, Sports.kz reports.

In the opening game it was Mikhail Kukushkin and Wu Di who came to the court. The Kazakh athlete won the 1st set (6:2), but the Chinese tennis player was stronger in the 2nd one (6:3). Yet the match ended up with 6:3 and 6:2 for Kukushkin. All in all, the rivals played for 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Dmitry Popko and Zhang Ze will appear in the next duel meet.