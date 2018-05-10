Kukushkin stunned by world №8 at Mutual Madrid Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin crashed out of the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open in Madrid, Spain with the prize fund of €6,2 million, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Qualifier Kukushkin was stunned by world №8 Kevin Anderson in a three-set match. Kukushkin won the first set 7-5, but lost in the last two - 6-7, 2-6.



By defeating Kukushkin in Madrid, Anderson took their head to head rivalry to 3:1.



In the next round the South African tennis player will clash with German Philipp Kohlschreiber who also had a three-set win over Roberto Bautista Agut.



In the opening round Kukushkin outplayed Spanish wildcard Roberto Carballes Baena.