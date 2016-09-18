Kukushkin ties the score in Davis Cup clash with Russia

ASTANA-MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin outclassed Evgeny Donskoy of Russia in the second rubber of the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas World Group and tied the score 1-1 in Moscow on Sunday.

The Kazakh was stronger in a five-set match 6-7, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 that was postponed till Sunday due to bad light on Saturday, Sports.kz reports.



Earlier Kazakh Aleksandr Nedovyesov lost to Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia in four sets on Saturday.