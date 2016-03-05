Kukushkin ties the score in Kazakhstan vs. Serbia Davis Cup clash

ASTANA-BELGRADE. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan toppled Serb Viktor Troicki to tie the score 1-1 in the second singles rubber on the opening day of the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas on March 4, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin edged out Troicki in a three-set match 7-5, 6-2, 6-4.

Recall that Aleksandr Nedovyesov was stunned by world №1 Novak Djokovic in the first singles rubber 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.

Today Nedovyesov will pair up with Andrey Golubev to take on Djokovic and Nenad Zimonjic in the doubles rubber.