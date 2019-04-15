EN
    14:04, 15 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Kukushkin up in ATP rankings

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin has climbed two spots up in the updated ATP rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kukushkin is now ranked 42nd in the world. Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan slid from №99 to №100 losing one spot. Alexander Nedovyesov is close to crashing out of ATP's Top 200 at №190.

    Serb Novak Djokovic dominates the rankings. Coming in second is Spaniard Rafael Nadal. German Alexander Zverev preserved the third spot of the rankings.

