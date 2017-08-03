Kukushkin upset in Los Cabos

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan crashed out of the Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel presentado por Cinemex in Los Cabos, Mexico after the opening round, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

19-year-old American Taylor Fritz ranked 127th in the world eliminated world №102 Kukushkin in a three-set match 6-7, 6-2, 6-2.



In the next round Fritz will face Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas who is ranked 104 spots higher in the ATP rankings.