Kukushkin upset world number 15 at Roland Garros 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 88 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has created another sensation on the courts of the 2020 Roland Garros by eliminating 14th-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini in the opening round in Paris, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin needed 2 hours 52 minutes to oust the Italian world number 15 in four sets 7-5, 3-6, 7-6, 6-0. The Kazakhstani dominated in the fourth set breaking Fognini in the 1st, 3rd and 5th game. The Italian made seven double faults, whereas Kukushkin didn’t make any.

The Kazakhstani took their head 2 head rivalry to 3:3.

In the second round Kukushkin will play against qualifier and world number 105 Pedro Martinez of Spain.