Kukushkin, Voskoboeva give tennis master class to kids in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, a big tennis festival was held at the National Tennis Center in Astana as the best Kazakh athletes were giving a master class for children within "President's Cup-2017" international tournament, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation press service, the master class by the Kazakh National Team members Mikhail Kukushkin, Andrey Golubev, Galina Voskoboeva, Gozal Ainitdinova and Denis Yevseyev gathered over 100 children.





The kids from the courtyard club of "Zamandas" were the first to go to the court. Before starting the game, the coaches of the National Tennis Center of Astana told the children about the game rules, showed how to properly hold the racket and hit. After a little warm-up, the children managed to play against the famous athletes of Kazakhstan. In turn, the tennis players paid attention to each child, showing the major elements of this sport. The children listened attentively and made their efforts to unerringly repeat every serve, rejoicing at the good results of the game.





The second part of the holiday was held with the participation of young tennis players of various age brackets. The children eagerly awaited their turn to learn from their idols. Other Kazakh tennis players, namely Sultan Narbekov, Roman Khassanov, Dastanbek Tashbulatov and Grigoriy Lomakin joined the festival.

For the master class program purposes, the coaches divided the children into groups of 10 people each. The tennis players could work individually with each child, sharing their techniques in playing tennis and demonstrating various exercises.





Roman Khassanov and Andrey Golubev conducted a master class in an uncommon format. They prepared own groups of young tennis players each, and then their captains competed in real games between their teams. According to the game results, Andrey Golubev's team turned out to be the best. At the end, the children shook hands.