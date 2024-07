Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin (World No 133) debuted at the ATP Challenger in Braunschweig, Germany, Kazinform News Agency learned from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin faced Austrian player Juriy Rodionov (ranked 152nd by ATP) and won in three sets with a total score of 3:6, 7:5, 6:3. The round of 16 match lasted for two hours and 27 minutes.

During the game, Kukushkin hit one ace and made three double faults