Kukushkin wins back 16 lines in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new version of the rankings of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has been published, Sports.kz reports.

UK's Andy Murray remains the first racket of the world. The second place is held by Spanish Rafael Nadal, while Swiss tennis player Roger Federer ranks 3rd.



Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin climbed 16 positions and approached the top 100, ranking 102nd. Alexander Bublik improved his position by two lines, getting 122nd.