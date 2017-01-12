Kulagin visited unique metal structures plant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim of Almola region Sergey Kulagin has visited the plant where unique metal structures are made. The plant is located in the Akkol district.

Joint Venture "Kazakhstan Electro-Chemical Protection Technologies" make anod beds for anti-corrosion protection of underground oil and gas pipelines and other metal structures.

Since the start of the project the plant has released the items to the amount of KZT 26 million. The capacity of the enterprise is 2 thousand anods per month. At present 8 thousand people are employed on the plant.

The head of the region assured that new projects targeted to development of the region's potential would continue receiving support.