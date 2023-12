PRAGUE. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva claimed ITF W60 Prague Women Doubles title, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulanbayeva paired with Polish Martyna Kubka defeated the Italian duo of Angelica Moratelli and Camilla Rosatello in two sets 7-6, 6-4 in the final match at the ITF doubles event in Prague, the Czech Republic.