ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kulyash Shamshidinova is likely to take up the post of the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Her candidacy was approved by the Majilis' Committee for sociocultural development on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.



Head of the Prime Minister's Office Nurlan Aldabergenov presented Shamshidinova's candidature at the session.