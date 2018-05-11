Kumay Ethnic Park to be built in Akmola rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "A Kumay Ethnic Park will be built in Akmola region," Akmola region governor Malik Murzalin told a briefing at the Central Communications Service of Kazakhstan.

"It is planned to be an open-air ethnic park in Yerementau district following the results of archeological excavations evidential of the history of the Turkic khaganate, restoration of the objects of sacred geography in Korgalzhyn distric, namely Bespakyr and Batygai," Murzalin noted.



10 objects of the Akmola region were included into the 100 Sacred Places of Kazakhstan republican map. A presentation of the first volume of the Sacred Kazakhstan Encyclopedia, featuring also 200 sacred objects of Akmola region, was already presented.