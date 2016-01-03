Kumykov to return to FC Shakhter Karagandy?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Shakhter Karagandy are looking for a new manager to replace Ukrainian specialist Ihor Zaharyak who has been with the club since June 2015, according to Sports.kz.

Kazfootball.kz said that Shakhter Karagandy considered three managers for the post, namely Lithuanian Saulius Širmelis, Russian Viktor Kumykov and Belarusian Anatoliy Yurevich.

Since the Karaganda-based club failed to reach the agreement with the Lithuanian coach, it looks like Kumykov will return to the club. Recall that the Russian manager helped Shakhter reach the 2013-2014 UEFA Champions League playoff round.