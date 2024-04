Last year production of kumys (fermented mare's milk) rose by 10.6% in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Statistics Bureau.

It grew by 10.6% to reach 2,463 tons that is 236 tons more as compared to the previous year. However, shubat (fermented camel's milk) production fell by 2% to make 3,003 tons which is 61 tons less than a year before.