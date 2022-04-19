Kunayev and Mussrepov Museums unveiled in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Dinmukhammed Kunayev and Gabit Mussrepov Museums opened their doors in Almaty after repair works.

The museums are equipped with up-to-date digital and multimedia technologies and touch panels, Kazinform reports.

The city Mayor, Yerbolat Dossayev, took part in the opening ceremonies.

The Kunayev Museum collection has 8,196 exponents. The archival records, photographs, and exponents feature Dinmukhammed Kunayev as an outstanding public and political figure.

The Gabit Mussrepov Museum becomes the country’s first modern multimedia literary centre. The reconstruction and re-exposition of the museum are expected to double the number of visitors up to 22,000 a year. The total area of the museum is 114,600 square meters. It features precious literary papers, archival documents, manuscripts, photographs, etc.