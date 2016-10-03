Kunduz assault: Afghan Taliban 'enter city'

LONDON. KAZINDOEM Taliban fighters have entered the strategic northern Afghan city of Kunduz, reports say.

An eyewitness told the BBC that he had seen the Taliban advance. Fierce fighting has been going on all day.



The defence ministry has denied the city is in militant hands.



Kunduz was briefly captured by the Taliban in September 2015 - the first time the insurgents had taken a major city - but government forces, backed by Nato, recaptured it within days.



The Taliban have published a video apparently confirming they are once more inside the city.



A member of the Kunduz provincial council, Amruddin Wali, also told Ariana News that the Taliban had raised their flag in a central square.



The fighting comes a day before a major donors' conference in Brussels and highlights the precarious security situation after Nato pulled out combat forces.



In southern Helmand province, militants also took a strategically important district to the south of Lashkar Gah, killing the local police chief, officials said earlier on Monday.



A number of other police casualties were also reported.



Residents in Kunduz told the BBC they heard heavy fighting and helicopters flying over the strategically important city.



The militants attacked from four sides of the city in the middle of the night.



Read more at BBC